Nigeria: Shekau - Buratai's Deadline Strategic - Lawyer

An Abuja based lawyer, Barrister Ugochukwu Osuagwu, has hailed the directive by the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai to the army to capture the the leader of the Boko Haram Islamic sect, Abubakar Shekau within 40 days.

Osuagwu in a statement on Tuesday also debunked the claims that the 40 days deadline to the army was a diversionary plot.

A security expert had on on Sunday stated that there is no substance in the army chief's directive to the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, to capture Shekau whether dead or alive in 40 days because the terrorist group has continued to attack communities.

But Osuagwu said the ultimatum is a military strategy needed to smoke out the sect from the North East, adding that other countries have adopted similar strategy.

He stated that having already captured Camp Zero cave, where Boko Haram commanders are stationed and dismantled the headquarters of the sect, Buratai and the entire armed forces should be given the support to finally rid the country of terrorism.

"It will be recalled that the US placed $7m bounty on Shekau in 2013. Shekau's name is included in the list of 71st most wanted terrorist in the world released by the US on Wednesday May 6, 2015," he said.

"The U.S. government stated that 'it is only when the insurgents are dead or captured that the bounty may be withdrawn, but for now, the bounties on the heads of the insurgents would be paid to whoever volunteers useful information on the whereabouts of the terrorists to the American government.'" he added.

He called for more support for the troops in the frontlines of the conflict.