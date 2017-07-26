Nigeria: Africa Needs New Model of Development, Say Experts

Unless Africa adopts a new model of development, the growth of the continent may remained elusive, experts have said.

Noting that Africa is endowed with huge natural and human resources, and rich in cultural, ecological and economic diversity, the experts canvassed for a new approach that would address poverty on the continent.

They spoke in Lagos at the launch of a book titled: Integral Community Enterprise in Africa: Communitalism as an Alternative to Capitalism, authored by Fr. Anselm Adodo.

The author, with extensive fieldwork spanning 20 years, went beyond mere polemics to demonstrate that there is an alternative to capitalism, in Africa, and in the world

The reviewer, Dr. Reuben Abati, the Senior Media Adviser to for President Goodluck Jonathan, described the book as a work of significant scholarly insight and interest.

"It seems to me that Anselm Adodo's most compelling argument is that 'the world needs a new model of development', and that new model may not come from the centre, but from the periphery.

"The problem however with that periphery, is that the leaders and the people themselves seem to have bought into the inferiorisation project, into one way of seeing the world, a kind of slave mentality co-optation, which violates the people's identity and pushes them willy-nilly into an identity and self-authentication crisis.

This predominance of an emerging unitarist view of reality robs the world of the advantages of inclusiveness, also of a broad range of useful knowledge. We live then, in a divided world that is in urgent need of transformation, innovation and a new paradigm of thinking. This transformation would require new modes of doing, of action, of being, of learning and understanding," Abati said.

Member of the House of Representatives, and Chairman of the occasion, Emma Egwu, thanked the author for sharing his knowledge and learning, and encouraged all Nigerians to cultivate a culture of reading and appreciation of ideas rather than focusing exclusively on materials things.

On why he wrote the book, Adodo said he was inspired because of his desire to make a change, no matter how small, in the society.

Professor of Chemistry and Former Consultant at the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Joseph Okogun, described the book as an ambitious and revolutionary book, which offers refreshing and positive insight into a more integral way of business management, enterprise and community development as well as holistic healing in Africa.

Former first Lady of Lagos State, Dame Abimbola Fashola, who was also at the event, lauded the author's effort.

She also commended the management of Paxherbals Limited for charting new frontiers in herbal medicine and touching the lives of many Nigerians, adding that the team must not relent in research and the vision to transform the society through education.