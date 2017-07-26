Nigeria: I Was Shocked At the State I Met President Buhari in London - Okorocha

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has described as false, the speculation that President Muhammad Buhari is critically ill and on life support.

Mr. Okorocha, who is also APC Governors Forum Chairman was part of some APC governors and chieftains who visited President Buhari at the Abuja house in London on Sunday.

"Before I left Nigeria, there was a lot of speculations that the president is on life support, coming from different angles and this left most Nigerians confused.

"To my greatest shock, I arrived London with the party chairman, Governor of Kaduna, Kogi, Nassarawa, minister of transport and we saw a man that was full of humour as usual and I was wondering where people were getting what they are talking about," Mr. Okorocha said in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday.

Mr. Okorocha said President Buhari is in good health and is not on life support.

"He is not even in the hospital," he added.

"I was thinking I was going to see him in the hospital, but he was just at home relaxing and I think the doctors must have insisted that he get some rest.

"When I made inquiries on why he is not yet back home, all I get was that He is just taking some vitamins to increase his appetite.

"He is in good spirit and I think the prayers of Nigerians have worked to a great extent and he is coming back in full force."

A statement by the presidency, which provided a photograph, gave the names of those who met with the president to include Mr. Okorocha, as well as Governors Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and the APC National Chairman, John Oyegun.

Mr. Buhari has spent 79 days in London on medical vacation for a yet to be disclosed ailment.

The recent trip came about two months after the president returned to Nigeria from an earlier trip to London, where he also spent about 50 days.

Apart from the recent trip by Mr. Okorocha and other APC leaders, the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, also recently visited Mr. Buhari in the British capital.

Mr. Osinbajo, after the visit, said the president was recuperating fast and would return soon.

The presidency also announced on Tuesday that six other governors would visit the president in London on Wednesday.

In his interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, Mr. Okorocha said Nigerians should be more concerned about the president's next actions after his return.

"Nigerians should be talking about what would be his next line of action when he returns and what we are to expect when he arrives," he said.