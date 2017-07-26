Nigeria: Troops Kill Eight Suicide Bombers in One Week - Official

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole fighting insurgency in the North-East, have neutralised not less than eight suspected female suicide bombers in the last one week, according to an official.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Department, Kingsley Samuel, said this in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He said the suicide bombers were unleashed by remnants of desperate Boko Haram terrorists trying to cause mayhem in the region.

"Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the past few days intensified efforts towards checkmating suicide bombings in Borno in North-East Nigeria.

"The troops recorded huge feat in foiling suicide bomb attacks by neutralising not less than 8 female suicide bombers who were unleashed by remnants of desperate Boko Haram terrorists," he said.

Mr. Samuel, a lieutenant colonel, said one of the suspected female bombers was neutralised last Sunday by troops of 251 Battalion of the 7 Division Garrison, while trying to infiltrate Dalori Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

"The female suicide bomber who was sighted by vigilant sentries refused several warnings to halt when challenged.

"Subsequently, she was neutralised resulting in the detonation of her suicide vest killing her without any other casualty on the side of troops or civilians.

"Unfortunately, the blast from the detonation of the female suicide bomber's vest created a hole on the fence of Dalori IDP Camp 2," Samuel said.

The army spokesman said that troops were maintaining strict vigilance in the state to forestall any breach of security.

He said that on July 16, two suspected female suicide bombers trying to infiltrate military locations at Mammanti village at about 10.15 p.m. were neutralised.

"One suspected female suicide bomber who was attempting to infiltrate a location between Cimari and No-Man's-Land was promptly neutralised in the early hours of July 17 at about 2 a.m.

"On July 18 at about 10 p.m. vigilant troops neutralised a suspected suicide bomber who was attempting to infiltrate a location at Dala village along Road Maiduguri to Damboa."

According to the spokesperson, on July 22, troops neutralised three female suicide bombers in Kawuri area in Konduga Local Government of Borno.

He attributed the successes recorded to active collaboration with other security agencies.

"The successes so far recorded have been possible with the active collaboration of the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services, the Civilian Joint Task Force, vigilantes and other security agencies.

"The security forces have reinforced security as well as stepped-up aggressive patrols within and outside Maiduguri metropolis; while also reinforcing security at the University of Maiduguri.

"We commend the increasing information and tip-off volunteered by well-meaning members of the communities that are helping in the capture of these suicide bombers recently.

"Apparently, Boko Haram terrorists have been decimated; hence their desperation and resort to the use of innocent young female suicide bombers in perpetuating their criminal acts."

"Their ploy is an orchestrated propaganda to create panic and fear in the minds of the innocent citizenry and to lay hold to claims that they are still a potent force to reckon with.

"The antics of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists are now common knowledge to the Nigerian public who are now resolved to end the menace.

"Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are constantly working in tandem with other security agencies to halt suicide bombing within the region.

"The general public is therefore requested to be vigilant and report unknown and suspicious persons in their midst," Mr. Samuel said.

