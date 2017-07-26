Rwanda: Habineza Says Will Improve Social Welfare, Infrastructure

Rwamagana and Kayonza are strategic districts whose significance to national development can not be overestimated, Frank Habineza has said.

Habineza, the flag bearer of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda in the August 4 presidential election, was yesterday campaigning at Kigabiro site in Rwamagana and at Mukarange site in Kayonza where he said his government would give the two districts priority.

Habineza, who is challenging incumbent President Paul Kagame, of RPF-Inkotanyi; and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana in the August 4 presidential election was concluding his campaign in the eastern swathes of the country, some 10 days after the quest to seek the mandate of the electorate kicked off on July 14.

Campaigning in the two districts, Habineza said the country has registered a lot of improvement stressing it was time to accomplish what was not done.

"Kayonza connects Rwanda to Tanzania but it is not developed in terms of infrastructure, we will improve infrastructure and ensure improved welfare of citizens," he said.

"Rwamagana is an old city that started developing many years ago but up to now you can't see anything special, we want to develop this city so that it looks like Kigali and it becomes the second city after the capital."

Habineza said Green Party will streamline taxation so that people do not pay too many different kinds of taxes, adding that this would encourage more people to venture into business.

He said he would promote justice and beef up security at transit centres countrywide to curtail criminality.

"We want to create jobs, we don't want to encourage people to create jobs without supporting them, and we will exempt taxes for the youth who start enterprises for two years," he said.

He said, once elected president, he will increase university students bursary five-fold.

"This manifesto can't be implementd if you don't vote for me, vote for Frank Habineza and I will ensure citizens' welfare," he told Rwamagana residents

In Kayonza, he said, once elected, he will promote food security and ease ways through which citizens acquire building permits.

Habineza said he will introduce a new minimum wage and help teachers and military personnel live better lives.

Selman Sibomana, a 19-year-old first time voter, said: "I am happy that I am able to listen to candidates, this is democracy because we are given chance to choose ourselves."

"We have schools, we have electricity and infrastructure is on the path of development, I am, therefore, ready to vote a good leader for continuity," he added.

Faustin Muyombano, 78, a resident of Kigabiro, said he could not understand how Habineza would implement his manifesto since he intends to reduce taxes while promising to boost infrastructure and improve welfare of teachers, military personnel as well as Rwandans in general.

"Why isn't he explaining the source of revenue if he will reduce taxes? he asked.

In response, Habineza said he will close gaps through which billions of taxpayers' money get embezzled, and encourage more local and international investors to do more business in Rwanda so as to increase national revenues.

Habineza is today expected in Gicumbi and Kicukiro districts.