Nigeria: 13 Rescued Alive As Many Trapped in Lagos Building Collapse

Lagos — A four- storey building today collapsed on Lagos Island with many occupants trapped in the rubbles.

The building, it was learnt, came down at about 2:43 pm at No. 3 Massey Street Lagos Island.

Over thirteen victims have so far been rescued alive in the recovery operation which was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Emergency officials comprising of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit, Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Lagos State Fire Service, Civil Defence, among others are involved in the rescue operations.

Heavy duty equipment were being used in searching through the rubbles. The casualty rate is unknown.

However, one dead body has so far been recovered from the rubbles.

The latest collapse happened just four days after two people- a mother and daughter- died in another collapse at Meiran Lagos.