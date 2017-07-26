25 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 13 Rescued Alive As Many Trapped in Lagos Building Collapse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — A four- storey building today collapsed on Lagos Island with many occupants trapped in the rubbles.

The building, it was learnt, came down at about 2:43 pm at No. 3 Massey Street Lagos Island.

Over thirteen victims have so far been rescued alive in the recovery operation which was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Emergency officials comprising of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit, Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Lagos State Fire Service, Civil Defence, among others are involved in the rescue operations.

Heavy duty equipment were being used in searching through the rubbles. The casualty rate is unknown.

However, one dead body has so far been recovered from the rubbles.

The latest collapse happened just four days after two people- a mother and daughter- died in another collapse at Meiran Lagos.

Nigeria

I Will Be Back Soon, Buhari Writes AU

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the chairman of the assemblies of heads of state and government of the African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.