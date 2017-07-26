25 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Yari Leads Govs to Visit Buhari in UK

By Isiaka Wakili

The chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, will this evening lead a delegation to London to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, disclosed this today at a briefing with State House reporters.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the selection of the delegation was done by the governors forum.

On the delegation are the governors of Oyo, Borno, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Kano.

President Buhari has been in London since May 7 for a follow-up consultation with his doctors.

