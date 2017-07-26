Kenya: Embrace Peace, President Tells Kenyans

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta today urged Kenyans to reject attempts by self-centered politicians to create hatred and ethnic tensions to win power.

The President said Kenyans should campaign and vote in peace without fear of any violence during or after the August 8 election.

Speaking in Kangema, Muranga County, President Kenyatta said Kenyans should reject politicians who have made it a habit to incite Kenyans against each other.

It was the fifth stop on Day One of a 12-day campaign blitz that will take him to 30 counties.

The Head of State urged supporters to come out in large numbers to give his Administration another term to finish the work it has started.

He said his Administration has laid down the foundation for progress and wants to implement his action plan to create more jobs and lower prices.

The Jubilee Government has invested sufficient resources in expanding the country's infrastructure network, upgrading hospitals, improving education, expanding access to electricity and boosting the country's security.

The President said every Kenyan has the right to live and work anywhere within the borders of Kenya without fear.

"We want Kenyans to live in peace. Let us vote in peace. We in Jubilee have no fight with anyone," said the President.

The President also took a swipe at opposition candidate Raila Odinga, whom he cited for fanning ethnic divisions.

He said Raila cannot run away from the fact that he was caught red-handed inciting communities in Kajiado and promising to punish some communities if he ever becomes President.

"However much he denies, we have the evidence of him saying that he will forcefully move some communities from Kajiado County. We have the videos," said the President.

The President addressed rallies in Mukurweini, Tetu, Othaya and Kangema constituencies.