Kenya: Turn Out in Huge Numbers to Vote, President Says

press release

Nyeri — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged supporters to turn out in large numbers on August 8th to vote for him and other Jubilee candidates.

The President made the call as he returned to Nyeri and Murang'a counties to drum up support for the Jubilee Party.

He said the achievements of the government over the last four years are commendable and are the result of the harmony that has existed within his Administration.

"Over the last four years we have had a Government that has been united and had no infighting. This has enabled us to lay down the foundation for progress. We have increased access to electricity and built roads," said the President.

The President is campaigning on the platform of his action plan to deliver prosperity for all Kenyans.

The action plan aims to deliver more jobs, lower prices and maintain peace and security for all Kenyans.

The Head of State said the previous government of President Mwai Kibaki, was in contrast, characterized by infighting.

"President Kibaki's Government would have implemented many projects but it was derailed by the current opposition leader," said the President.

The Head of State, who addressed supporters in Mukurweini in Mukurweini Constituency and Kiandu in Tetu Constituency, called on the residents to remain peaceful and ignore opposition attempts to create ethnic tensions.

The President is scheduled to address more rallies within Nyeri County before proceeding to Muranga County for another meet-the-people tour.

The President was accompanied by local leaders.

Within the next two weeks, the President is expected to visit at least 30 counties, most of them for the second time since the beginning of June.