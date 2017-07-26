Kenya: Where Uhuru Will Campaign in Next 12 Days

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Tuesday embark on a 12-day campaign marathon that will see him cover 29 counties in a final push for his re-election bid in the August 8 General Election.

With just only 13 days to the election, Jubilee has planned to campaign to the last day of the official period on August 6. The President Kenyatta team will hold their final rally in Nairobi.

The President took a deserved rest Monday after touring Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The President and his Deputy William Ruto are expected to address rallies in Nyeri and Murang'a on Wednesday.

OPPOSITION

The two regions are Jubilee strongholds and the President will be urging his supporters to come out in large numbers to vote for him.

On Wednesday, the Jubilee team will head to Marsabit and Samburu counties that largely voted for the opposition in the 2013 election.

On Thursday, the President is expected to campaign in Kakamega and Bungoma counties.

The two regions are National Super Alliance (Nasa) strongholds.

President Kenyatta will then tour Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties on Friday this week. The two areas predominantly voted Jubilee in 2013.

On Saturday, they will hold rallies in Jubilee zones of Embu, Kirinyaga and Kiambu.

FINAL RALLY

The following on Sunday travel to Nakuru, Nyandarua and Laikipia counties. Save for Laikipia, the other areas largely voted for Jubilee in 2013.

On Monday next week, Jubilee will be in Rongai, Kiserian, Ngong and Nairobi. They are also expected in Bomet and Kericho next Tuesday before returning to Mount Kenya regions of Meru, Tharaka and thereafter head to Kitui.

On August 3 the Jubilee leaders will be at the coastal counties of Kilifi and Mombasa and before heading to Kisii, Nyamira and Kuria on August 4.

They will then head to Nandi and Uasin Gishu in Rift Valley as they wind up their campaigns. They will hold their final rally in Nairobi.