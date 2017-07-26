Nigeria: Govt Pledges to End Kidnapping, Armed Robbery On Kaduna-Abuja Road

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to end kidnapping and armed robbery along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, said this on Tuesday in Kaduna during an interview with journalists.

Mr. Dambazau said government was concerned about the frequent cases of kidnapping along the Kaduna-Abuja express way.

"I came in here in company of the representatives of the Inspector-General of Police and the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (Corps) for a fact-finding mission.

"That has to do with kidnapping along Kaduna-Abuja road which has been occurring frequently and Government is concerned about what is going on," he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to protect lives and property of the citizens.

The minister also visited Kajuru Local Government Area of the state over the recent communal crises that occurred in the area

He sympathised with the people of the community over the loss of lives and property during the incident.

"We have been briefed by the security operatives in the area and we also interacted with community leaders on how to get to the root of the matter to ensure that people are protected," he said.

The minister appealed to the people of the community to desist from reprisal attacks and assured that that government would handle the situation.

He said anybody found guilty would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Mr. Dambazau commended the efforts of the Kaduna State Government at handling the security situation in the state.

"We are in support of the efforts and we want to have the opportunity to close any gap," he said.

