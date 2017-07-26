25 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Pledges to End Kidnapping, Armed Robbery On Kaduna-Abuja Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to end kidnapping and armed robbery along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, said this on Tuesday in Kaduna during an interview with journalists.

Mr. Dambazau said government was concerned about the frequent cases of kidnapping along the Kaduna-Abuja express way.

"I came in here in company of the representatives of the Inspector-General of Police and the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (Corps) for a fact-finding mission.

"That has to do with kidnapping along Kaduna-Abuja road which has been occurring frequently and Government is concerned about what is going on," he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to protect lives and property of the citizens.

The minister also visited Kajuru Local Government Area of the state over the recent communal crises that occurred in the area

He sympathised with the people of the community over the loss of lives and property during the incident.

"We have been briefed by the security operatives in the area and we also interacted with community leaders on how to get to the root of the matter to ensure that people are protected," he said.

The minister appealed to the people of the community to desist from reprisal attacks and assured that that government would handle the situation.

He said anybody found guilty would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Mr. Dambazau commended the efforts of the Kaduna State Government at handling the security situation in the state.

"We are in support of the efforts and we want to have the opportunity to close any gap," he said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

I Will Be Back Soon, Buhari Writes AU

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the chairman of the assemblies of heads of state and government of the African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.