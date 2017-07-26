25 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Moves to Stop Asians From Having Direct Dealings With Farmers

Photo: Mujahid Safodien/IRIN

The Nigeria-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, NVCCI, on Tuesday said that a mechanism that would stop Asian nationals from having direct access to Nigerian farmlands would soon be inaugurated.

Oye Akinsemoyin, the NVCCI President, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the direct dealings Indian and Chinese nationals now had with Nigerian farmers needed to be regulated.

"It is increasingly becoming worrisome the way and manner we allow our Nigerian farmers to deal directly with Indians and Chinese nationals, in their farmlands.

"We do also know that these Asian nationals do not allow Nigerians to deal directly with or buy from their farmers or companies, without approval from their government-recognised organisations.

"The NVCCI has, therefore, come up with an idea to set up an online real-time trade and investment platform, to stop this trend," he said.

Mr. Akinsemoyin said that his organisation would soon inaugurate an online real-time trade market platform that would showcase Nigerian and Vietnamese exports, as well as their export companies.

The NVCCI President said that with the portal system, it would become easier for both countries and other Asian countries to subscribe and do their transactions.

Mr. Akinsemoyin said that the portal system would adequately regulate the influx of Asians into Nigerian farmlands, as well as enhance their bilateral relations with Nigeria.

"Once this portal system commences operation, we can then regulate foreigners, especially the Indians and the Chinese, who are currently dealing directly with our farmers on their farmlands.

"We really need to guard against the undue exploitation of our resources by these Asian countries," he said.

The president said that the portal would be open to subscription from individuals and companies in Nigeria, Vietnam and other countries in both regions.

Mr. Akinsemoyin said that the NVCCI would, at the forthcoming Trade and Investment Forum scheduled to hold from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13, in Vietnam, inaugurate a campaign for the online real-time trade market.

He said that his organisation would present a prototype of the portal at the Forum entitled "Online Real-time Market: Game-Changer in Africa and Asia Trade and Investment Relations," in Vietnam.

The bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and India stood at N12billion in 2016, while that with China is at over N101billion. (NAN)

