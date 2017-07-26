Nigeria: It's Official - Osinbajo to Swear in New Ministers Wednesday

The presidency has confirmed that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will swear in two new ministers on Wednesday.

Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State were cleared by the Senate on May 3 and have been waiting to be brought into the federal cabinet.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that both men would be sworn in on Wednesday, based on the confirmation of a presidency source, after Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson said they would be sworn in "soon."

Laolu Akande, Mr. Osinbajo's spokesperson, confirmed that the two ministers would be inaugurated on Wednesday before the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

"AgP Osinbajo would be swearing in the two new ministers already confirmed by the Senate tomorrow morning @ start of the Federal Exco meeting," Mr. Akande stated on his official twitter handle.