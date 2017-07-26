25 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Selects 12 Athletes for IAAF World Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has selected 12 athletes to fly the country's flag at the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations, IAAF, World Championships in London, England, from August 4 to 13.

Sprinter Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor and sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan top the roster made public on Tuesday by the AFN.

As reflected in a statement by the AFN, Okagbare who will be making her fourth competitive appearance at the IAAF flagship event, will compete in the 100m and long jump events.

Amusan, who will be making her debut in the London championships, will be competing in the 100m hurdles.

Others listed for the championships are reigning Commonwealth Games long jump queen, Ese Brume.

Also, Glory Onome Nathaniel will feature in the 400m hurdles while the quarter-mile trio of Patience Okon-George, Yinka Ajayi and Margaret Bamgbose are all included in the list.

Okon-George, semi-finalists in the event two years ago in Beijing, China will also lead a 4x400m relay quartet comprising Ajayi Bamgbose, Emerald Egwin and Abike Egbeniyi.

For the men, home boy Samson Nathaniel will be making his debut at the championships in the 400m while USA-based duo of Chukwuebuka Enekwachi and Edose Ibadin will also be making their first appearance at the championships.

Enekwachi will be competing in the shot-put event while Edose will be chasing honours in the 800m.

Nigeria has won eight medals in the IAAF World Championships made up of four silver and four bronze medals.

Nigeria

I Will Be Back Soon, Buhari Writes AU

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the chairman of the assemblies of heads of state and government of the African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.