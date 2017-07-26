Nigeria: Constitution Amendment - Reps Set for Stormy Session

Members of the House of Representatives are set for a stormy session today over voting on the constitution amendment.

The lawmakers have fixed today and tomorrow as days for voting on the amendment.

Daily Trust however gathered last night that some of the lawmakers, particularly those from the Northwest zone, met on the matter. A number of the lawmakers from the zone were excluded from the meeting, it was learnt.

But two of the Northwest lawmakers contacted last night said they were not invited to the meeting, saying no matter the attempt to 'hoodwink' them, they would not budge on their position to reject some of the proposed amendment.

"All they're trying to do is to hoodwink people at the last minute, but it won't work. Certainly, tomorrow (today) will be very interesting. Whatever meeting they'll hold, it won't change anything," one of the lawmakers said.

Another lawmaker told Daily Trust that, "There are a number of issues that most of us disagree with.

"For example, the Senate wants to separate the office of the attorney-general from that of the minister of justice, but their plan is to now make the occupant of the office to be subjected to their confirmation. That won't happen. I believe that's politics taken too far," the lawmaker who did not want to be named said.

The meeting of the Northwest lawmakers was still ongoing at the time of filing this report late last night.