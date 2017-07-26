26 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Katuramu, Nokrach Bounce Back to Parliament

Photo: Dennis Edema/Daily Monitor
William Wilson Nockrach, with walking stick, and Hood Katuramu, second right, celebrate victory with their supporters. Photo by Dennis Edema
By Denis Edema

Jinja — Mr Hood Katuramu and Mr William Wilson Nokrach who were recently removed from Parliament over voter bribery among other irregularities, have regained their seats.

Mr Katuramu bounced back as MP for People with Disabilities (PWDs) in Western Uganda while Mr Nokrach will represent the same group in Northern Uganda.

Mr Katuramu, who contested as an independent, bagged 325 votes while Mr Bernard Mayanja, the National Resistance Movement candidate, got 126 votes.

Mr Katuramu lost his seat after a petition by Mr Mayanja.

During the Tuesday elections that were presided over by Mr Apollo Musingunzi at the Civil Service College in Jinja, Mr Nokrach (independent) got 281 votes while his rival, Ms Acan (NRM) got 263 votes.

"You have been elected to represent PWD in Parliament to help in budget allocations and other issues concerning people with disabilities ," Mr Musinguzi told the winners.

Mr Katuramu asked his rivals to join him and work in the interest of PWDs.

"It is not me who voted myself but the people who have decided to vote me back I would like my colleagues and the people whether they voted me or not to come and we fight for our rights," he said.

