Kampala — It has emerged that Fufa and Micho Sredojevic, the Uganda Cranes coach, are playing a well-sequenced game that should end with government paying the Serbian's salary, and arrears.

A meeting between Micho and Fufa president Moses Magogo on Monday to try and get a compromise over the coach's outstanding dues, reported to be about $60,000 (Shs216m), only escalated into another summit.

That subsequent meet has Fufa CEO Edgar Watson and Micho's agent Ivica Stankovic haggling for a compromise. The two are discussing Micho's demands, Fufa's and those from external forces.

Micho, who earns $10,000 (Shsm36m) per month, is rightly demanding for what belongs to him. By virtue of these talks, Fufa now acknowledge they owe the coach, although they cannot reveal how much.

Fufa's case for paying Micho what they do, at least according to Magogo over time, is that they do not have deep pockets to take care of the coach's fees. He argues that they could do with government chipping in as is the case for a number of African federations.

Now, faced with a number of offers coming Micho's way, Fufa are running into a wall of sorts. One of the reported offers for Micho, 47, is that from club Al Alhi Tripoli of Libya, said to be $50,000 (Shs180m) per month.

Micho loves his Ugandan dream job, where he wields huge power with little or no Fufa interference, and is reportedly willing to take a pay-cut on what is being offered by the aforementioned club by just over a half for him to stay.

The plan from the Watson-Stankovic meeting is for the latter and Micho to finalise what they want from Fufa. Once that is tabled, Fufa would then decide how to handle it.

Should Fufa say it is too much for them, that is when government will be awaken from slumber. Fufa would then tell government that; "Look, this is what the coach is demanding. Of this, this is what we can afford. Please take care of the rest. Or better still; take over everything to do with the coach's salary going forward."

Government would then have to take the bait, lest Micho quits.