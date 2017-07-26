Uganda: Minister Nakiwala Targets Mega Sportpesa Deal for Express

Kampala — In a bid to help the club regain its past glory, Express chairperson Florence Nakiwala, who is also the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs has often ventured into different partnerships.

These have included the club's current partnership with DSTV to the ambiguous sponsorship of Jungle Fever Youth Club and the seemingly now forgotten plan to start a players' savings group.

By the end of the week, however, she could have sealed the biggest club sponsorship deal in the country if all goes according to plan.

In a press conference called at her offices, Nakiwala revealed the arrival of officials from SportPesa, a sports betting platform, on Wednesday ahead of a proposed shs720m per season partnership with Express.

"Sportpesa has accepted to come to Uganda on July 27 for a three-day visit to explore and harness ways of working with the Ugandan team to ensure that company is grounded in a couple of months.

DSTV deal

"Express is one of the highlighted teams to receive the first sponsorship although we know before the year ends we'll have the rest of the teams on board as I will be representing them as third Vice president," an excited Nakiwala stated. The club last year signed a Shs305m one year deal with pay-TV company DSTV that Nakiwala says will also be extended.

"As Express we have DSTV as our leading sponsors but with Sportpesa we are going to negotiate with them to build on what we have and they take up what they haven't taken up," she added.

If the deal is finalized, Uganda will be the third East African country where the company operates having already started operations in Kenya and Tanzania. The company is the main sponsor of the Kenyan Premier League where it offers shs4b in addition to the combined shs3.6b they offer to Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards each season.

"There are issues to do with regulations that they want to get out of the way. It is us holding the mantle. The sooner we give them a flagship the better," Nakiwala explained.