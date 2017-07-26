Rwanda: The Return of Anne Kansiime

She last participated in a Kigali standup comedy stage in July last year.

This August, Ugandan star comedian Anne Kubiryaba Kansiime returns to Kigali for season three of the Seka Live comedy series. The show is slated for August 26.

The Seka Live comedy series was initiated in March this year, and in its inaugural edition it featured a host of regional popular comedians, including Keny's Eric Omondi. The second edition, in May, featured Ugandan comedian Teacher Mpamire Herbert Mendo Ssegujja, and Burundian Kigingi.

"Oh yes my ninjas. The games have began! We are going to love each other this 26th of August at the Kigali Serena Hotel. It's been looooooong. Come let's love ourselves," Kansiime posted on her Facebook page on Monday.

According to ARTN Entertainment, the organisers, the idea behind Seka Live is to host a consistent live standup comedy event in Kigali featuring leading African and international comedians. The shows are hosted by Rwanda's very own standup comedy talent, Arthur Nkusi, a co-founder of ARTN Entertainment.

The show will also feature local comedians Herve Kimenyi, Michael Sengazi, Babu, and George.

Music will be provided by upcoming singer Syntex featuring the Umurage live band. Syntex is comedian Arthur Nkusi's younger brother.

Previous editions of the Seka Live comedy shows saw performances from local gospel music outfit, Beauty For Ashes.

According to organisers, Seka Live's long-term goal is to become a regular Kigali comedy festival that brings together leading standup comedians from across the continent to perform for several days.