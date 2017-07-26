Rwanda: Tanga Designs to Showcase at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week

Olivier Niyitanga, alias Gucci Tanga, is set to showcase his latest collections at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Cape Town, South Africa.

Speaking to The New Times, an excited Niyitanga said his label (Tanga Designs) will be Rwanda's only representative at the latest edition of the event that is slated for July 29.

"Organisers of this continental event invited me after I was interviewed by famous Ghanaian websites ," Niyitanga said.

When famous Nigerian rapper, Mr Eazi, toured and performed in Kigali recently, www.fashionghana.com reported that the artiste's first choice was a print suit and bandana designed by Tanga Designs.

"He took an urban approach to his style, wearing a fabulous print jacket with white trousers, and topped it off with the bandana to let us know he is still 'Eazi'," the Ghanaian website reported. "So for those who want to know the brand behind the look, look no further than Rwanda's Tanga Designs," reads part of the story on www.fashionghana.com

Impact on Made in Rwanda

Participating at the event means Rwandan fashion will be put in the limelight, Niyitanga said, adding that this enables brands from different parts of the continent and the world to come to Rwanda.

"This will also have a positive impact on Made in Rwanda campaign in the long run since I focus on homemade products," he said.

Niyitanga says attending the fashion gala will inspire other aspiring local fashion designers to work hard and put their creativity to use so that they too can have the chance to shine.

"I expect to learn from others and improve my collections," he said.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week events are recognised in the industry as being the most lavish and prestigious on the continent. Only the most established designers and the best emerging creatives are handpicked and invited to showcase the next season's collections.

Since launching Tanga Designs in 2014, 20-year-old Niyitanga is proof to young Rwandans that with determination, it is possible to succeed.

His brand 'Tanga Designs' derives its name from the Kinyarwanda word Gutanga, loosely translated as 'give' or 'share'.