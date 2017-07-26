Nigeria: Senate to End Violence Against Women, Gender Inequality

Abuja — Worried by all forms of discrimination and violence against women, the Senate has waded into the ugly thriving trend, evolving a legal framework to totally eliminate the anomalies.

This was disclosed yesterday in Abuja by Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South) while speaking to newsmen during a briefing with the Affirmative Action Coalition for Women and Voices for Change (V4C).

LEADERSHIP reports that the Gender and Equal Opportunities (GEO) Bill seeking to achieve equal opportunities for men and women, boys and girls in all spheres of life is before the Senate awaiting passage.

Although there are fears that if this Bill is passed into law, it will enjoin shared roles that will take away headship from men.

But according to Senator Olujimi, the Bill reinforces the complementary role and not competitive relations between men and women, to be achieved through mutual respect and common benefit to both.

He said when passed into law, the Bill will bring about rapid development and advancement of all persons in the country to eliminate cultural practices like early or forced marriages, female genital mutilation and disinheritance which are inimical to women and girl child development.

On the Bill being conflict with culture, the lawmaker noted that section 21 (a) of the 1999 constitution which gives directives on Nigerian Cultures provides that state shall protect , preserve and promote the cultures which enhance human dignity.

"The Nigerian Government will, by the enactment of the GEO Bill, fulfil its international obligations undertaken through the ratifications of the United Nations Convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women (CEDAW) and African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights among others," she stated.