Dynamos visit Mandava Stadium on Wednesday hoping to halt a win-less streak against FC Platinum in a league match since last season.

The Glamour Boys were defeated in back to back league encounters last term and, this season, they were edged 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Harare in April.

Winston Mhango scored the solitary goal from the penalty spot after referee Ruzive Ruzive adjudged that Gift Saunyama had handled in the penalty area.

But to the Dynamos family, it was a hugely controversial decision. They felt they were hard done by the referee.

Team manager, Richard Chihoro, said they still have sad memories of their encounters with FC Platinum and were looking to revenge.

"It's going to be war on Wednesday," beamed Chihoro. "They (FC Platinum) have always beaten us in our encounters and we are saying: it must end now. We are going to Mandava with a positive mind-set. We know if they could beat us here, we can also do the same in their own background," he said.

Dynamos welcome captain Ocean Mushure who has missed a couple of matches while on national duty with the Warriors at the Cosafa tournament held in South Africa recently.

Mushure later picked an injury while on national duty. There were genuine fears he might miss the big clash against FC Platinum today. However, Chihoro allayed those fears.

"Ocean has recovered from injury and is available for the match against FC Platinum. We have all our players available for selection except Quality Kangadze who is still nursing any injury," he said.

But Cameroonian international Christian Epoupa was only expected to fly into the country on Tuesday from his native home where he had gone for a short break.

Epoupa, the club's leading goal scorer with five goals, did not play a part in the reverse fixture against FC Platinum as he had not received his clearance papers then. It was not immediately clear whether he would play a part Wednesday.

Dynamos head coach, Lloyd Mutasa, also returns to the bench having been preoccupied with national team assignments.

The Glamour Boys have been enjoying a purple patch in which they have dropped just two points in their last seven matches to climb to third on the log, one point behind Black Rhinos.

FC Platinum lost top spot on the league table, dropping to fifth although they are just two points behind surprise leaders Black Rhinos, at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Norman Mapeza has signed up experienced stars who include Takesure Chinyama, Mkhokheli Dube and Ali Sadiki to strengthen the team as he bids for the championship.

Mapeza who doubles up as senior national soccer team coach has been tasked by his employers, FC Platinum, to deliver the championship this season.