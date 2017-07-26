Photo: Nqaba Matshazi/Twitter

President Robert Mugabe's two sons Robert Jnr and Bellamine Chatunga (file photo).

First Lady has admitted that she and husband President Robert Mugabe have failed to discipline their two sons Robert (Junior) and Bellamine Chatunga who have become wild.

Speaking at her sister's (Junior Gumbochuma) birthday in Shamva over the weekend, Grace said sometimes parents are tempted through their children but, they should be patient with their offspring when they misbehave.

Grace also celebrated her birthday last Sunday.

Mugabe's sons have stolen media attention through their way-ward behaviour. The duo is suspected to be using drugs and having relationships with several women.

Grace claimed that it did not matter whom the children belonged to as it is common that youngsters can be naughty.

"Sometimes we are tempted through our children. Whether they are President's children or not young people are bound to be ill-disciplined at some point. These days most children are getting involved in uncalled for conduct.

"Even though the situation might sound so bad, all is not lost because you can still pick up the pieces and start afresh," Mugabe's wife said apparently referring to her sons.

She also claimed that demons were at play destroying children everywhere.

"We are experiencing serious problems in society as demons attack our children. Most of them are drinking alcohol excessively at a tender age, abusing drugs and engaging in other unnecessary behaviors.

"As parents, we should not give up on them because it is our responsibility to mould them," added Grace.

Mugabe's wife urged the parents to soldier on and have faith in God.

"I have turned to God for wisdom. I ask the Lord for intervention and pray every day when I wake up."

Mugabe's sons have made headlines recently after they were evicted from a posh house in Sandton, Johannesburg, for drug abuse and noise.

The elder son, Robert (Junior) who was based in Dubai was hurriedly brought back to Zimbabwe early this year for unknown reasons. However, some sections of the media reported that he was arrested for drug abuse and the family had to fork out millions for his release.