Photo: The Observer

Anna Adeke Ebaju

interview

The presidential age limit campaign got its most enthusiastic public support last week from several NRM youth groups who publicly advocated the removal of Article 102 (b) from the Constitution during separate press conferences.

To counter the NRM youths' campaign, the National Female Youth MP ANNA ADEKE EBAJU formed a pressure group, Inchi Yetu [Our Country].

In a July 24 interview, the former Makerere University guild president suggested to Sadab Kitatta Kaaya that instead of scrapping the 75-year upper age limit for presidential candidates, President Museveni should simply amend his own age and stay within the mandatory age limit.

Some reports suggest you are assembling a group similar to the 2005 Popular Resistance Against Life Presidency, which campaigned against the scrapping of the presidential term limits. What is driving you?

It is the ideas, the passion that young people have about the governance question in our country. It's been 31 years; it's going to be 35 years of Gen Museveni's reign and most of us have been born and grown up in this era. We have so much passion to witness, to be a part of the peaceful transition for our country.

We are very passionate and want to be involved in the restructuring... because we believe the leadership, which is going to replace Gen Museveni has a lot to deliver. What [the new leadership will] inherit is a big broken piece.

We want to be a part of forming a new governance tradition. We are just passionate about what the next five years [after 2021] are going to be for our country.

What is the group's name and who are the people behind it?

The group is called Inchi Yetu [our country] and for me as a national leader of young people along with my colleagues, we decided we will do a campaign around what Article 102(b) has to offer to our generation below 35 [years].

We are simply educating the masses about how important it is keep Article 102(b). But more importantly, we would like the young people to become more involved in the governance issues of their country now that there is a ray of hope that actually, a new government is going to be ushered into the country.

We just got together and said, Uganda is bigger than all of us, and we must be part of people that are going to usher in something new. We have to contribute to it so that we should inspire what it should look like; its end product, because we are informed by what the present governance structure has yielded.

We want to avoid all those mistakes. The group is more than just a campaign against the removal of the age-limit clause but a campaign to rally young people to become interested in the governance of our country now that there is a possibility of a peaceful transfer of power.

The president said there isn't any such proposal and referred to such debate as 'diversionary idle talk.' Why do you put a lot of effort in a campaign against a proposal, which government has denied?

We find it very difficult to trust government; they can in fact introduce it anytime. Right now we have an amendment on Article 26 [on compulsory acquisition of land] which presents a likelihood of doing a piecemeal amendment of the Constitution.

This is a pivotal time for us as a generation. Even if there is nothing touching Article 102(b), which I sincerely hope is the truth; still it is a landmark for us. We want to believe that it is true because we don't want to imagine that the head of state is telling lies about [this debate].

If indeed he is telling the truth, it is pivotal for us as a generation because in 2021, we are going to see something newer, different, younger and fresher, we hope, with ideas that are going to be informed by the previous experiences we have gone through as a country for the last three decades. Article 102 is important for us in its current form.

Some NRM youths have suggested that the lower age limit should be amended too, to allow youths like you who are under 35 years to also run for president. What is the problem with an amendment that offers a chance for youths to be president?

I want to look beyond that and actually see it as a way of hoodwinking Ugandans. Of course it is important that these offices are open for young people to contest but the presidency is not something you just jump into; it takes a process of being refined.

Understanding our country, the more than 50 years of independence have been marred and characterised by different things, which would take a greater appreciation of where we are coming from, and where we are going in comparison with the geo-politics and development of other countries.

I think the motive of offering to remove the lower age limit is really a hoodwinking stunt by my colleagues in NRM. It sounds like those who are saying the two-term limit should be reinstated starting in 2021. It has a claw back factor like it's giving yet it's taking more from us as a country.

So, they want to seem like they are giving an opportunity to the young people but let's ask ourselves; how many young people can have the resources to run a presidential campaign? Let's be realistic, we are in a country characterised by gross unemployment, people cannot afford three meals a day, and someone is saying he wants to give an opportunity to the young people to run for president when they can't even feed themselves?

Let's talk term limits; all these are stunts that are being put forward to hoodwink us. The constitution is not something you can split and patch up anyhow. It is bad for constitutionalism for us to say that, "we are now leaving, we should put things back in order; because we want 10 more years in power, let us reinstate the term limits." Ugandans can't be taken for granted; we need to be very realistic and also respect constitutionalism in our country.

The Constitution is not so old, it was made in 1995 and you can see how many amendments have been made and their effect. I think the discussion about term limits should not be brought into this dirt and this intrigue about the age-limit.

They are not giving Ugandans anything by bringing back the term limits and removing the age limit.

All the arguments against the lifting of the age limit seem to be directed against the person of Museveni. That suggests that the opposition is afraid of Museveni instead of looking at the broader picture that this amendment could benefit somebody else. What do you fear so much about Museveni?

I wish to distance our campaign and aspirations towards the provisions of Article 102(b) from the person of President Museveni. For me, it is about constitutionalism because since 1995, constitutional provisions relating to power, governance [and] transition of power have never been tested in reality.

We are [very] close to feeling what it would mean for us to have term limits and then we removed them. Now, we are getting close to testing and getting a feel of what it would mean to reach the 75 years limit and they are threatening to remove the age limit.

So, it is not just about the person; it is about what the Constitution has provided, how we are holding onto those good provisions that make us a democratic country, that build our spirit of constitutionalism as a country. That is way bigger than the person of Museveni.

In fact, I have seen the Judicial Service Commission extending contracts of some justices who are above their retirement age, even President Museveni can maybe swear an affidavit, because that has become the norm; depone an affidavit to [amend] his age and stay longer but without removing the 75-year age limit because it is sacred for governance and transition in our country.

If transition failed due to the removal of presidential term limits, it should at least succeed with maintaining the age limit. Generally, I don't think this argument is about the person of President Museveni, it is about transition in our country. We have not tested those provisions in the Constitution that facilitated political transition not because of elections but because of time.

I am informed that we have never had a peaceful transition; these provisions will have facilitated that because they automatically rule out people who have attained that age from running for office.

In the past, similar campaigns by the opposition have failed to achieve anything. Aren't we about to see your campaign going down the same road?

The leaders pushing for these amendments are not as many as Ugandans whose mandate they hold. Ugandans are more in number and at the end of the day, they have the ultimate decision-making power.

The success of this campaign is beyond just winning in parliament, it is [about] making people realise their power, opening them up to what the leadership of their country is gearing up to.

Getting people involved in the decision-making process of our country requires having them heard over and above the representatives they chose. It is also important for the history of our country for us to take very clear and consistent stands on issues such as this because we hope to have a more sane country in the future, and more transparent leadership.

All the previous campaigns by the opposition, like the one of 2005 against the removal of term limits were not done in vain. You have seen a list circulating on social media, of MPs who voted against the removal of term limits. It is a good appreciation of their integrity.

It is a build-up, and it is what inspires us today that even if we are few, we are sufficient to send the message, and hopefully convince those who would have not made up their minds that it is critical for our country to confront these issues now and to facilitated this process of transition.

Does that imply that your group Inchi Yetu was behind the threatening messages to MPs that the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga alluded to?

No, we don't work like that; we are very civil and we do all our work in the open. None of the members of Inchi Yetu has been involved in that at least to the best of my knowledge. We respect MPs because they are here holding the mandate of thousands of Ugandans.