26 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA to Open Culpable Homicide Case Against Aaron Motsoaledi

Photo: GCIS
Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi (file photo).

The DA is on Wednesday expected to lay charges of culpable homicide against Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo following the deaths of nearly 300 cancer patients in the province.

According to a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) report released in June, the KwaZulu-Natal health department violated the rights of the cancer patients in the Addington and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central hospitals.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DA said its MP Patricia Kopane and provincial health spokesperson Imran Keeka would lay the charges at the Point police station in Durban.

Keeka lodged a formal complaint with the SAHRC in 2016, after it came to light that cancer patients did not have access to proper healthcare services, due to severe staff shortages and a lack of machines for screening, diagnosing, and treating cancer.

News24

