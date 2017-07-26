Photo: The Herald

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has given Zanu PF and vice president Phelekezela Mphoko seven days to "retract" and "apologise" for what he called "unfounded" and "defamatory" allegations that he was involved in the Gukurahundi genocide, in what could be the first major court case on the 1980s killings.

Mphoko is also Peace and Reconciliation minister.

Through his lawyer, Chris Mhike of Atherstone and Cook, Tsvangirai said Mphoko should issue a public apology in the same manner in which he delivered his statements through a Press Conference, setting the record straight with journalists from all Media Houses in the country in attendance.

According to Mphoko, the former PM was involved in an assassination attempt on the late vice president Joshua Nkomo in Masvingo and in the burning of villages and the murder of a "member-in-charge" in Tsholotsho.

"Your above mentioned allegations were flighted on national television on the 4th of February 2017 during the Main News Bulletin of Zimbabwe Broadcast Corporation (ZBC) at 20:00 hours and in subsequent bulletins on subsequent days," writes Tsvangirai's lawyer.

"Various media houses also covered your address and published articles that relayed your statements to the wider public in the print as well as electronic versions of their publications," he said.

He added, "ZBC went onto publish an article carrying your subject statements, on its website in days following the broadcast."

"You were quoted in the broadcast segments, and related articles, as having specifically stated in the mixed language of Ndebele and English," he said.

Tsvangirai said Mphoko's statements were terribly defamatory.

The MDC-T leader is denying having spearheaded or having been involved in any way in an assassination attempt or burning of the villages.

"Your statements incorrectly portrayed our client as cruel, murderous, and evil person who would associate himself with, and participate in horrendous activities of the Gukurahundi era madness," said Mhike.

He added, "The defamatory allegations also cast our client as a dishonest politician, who would make the public believe that he cares about justice for victims of Gukurahundi Massacres when in fact he participated in the persecution of the said victims."

The Gukurahundi era is one of the country's darkest chapters since independence.

Information says more than 20 000 civilians mostly in Matabeleland and Midlands regions were killed by the Korean trained Fifth Brigade between 1983 and 1987.

President Robert Mugabe has since refused to apologise for the atrocities calling the period a "moment of madness".

Mphoko has previously absolved Mugabe of any wrong doing, saying it was not his fault but a "Western conspiracy" meant to destabilise the then independent Zimbabwe.