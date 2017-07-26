Kenya: Michael Saruni Axed From London Worlds Team

Upcoming 800m athlete Michael Saruni won't be travelling for the World Championships planned for August 4 to 13 in London.

Athletics Kenya vice president in-charge of competitions Paul Mutwii, said on Monday that the Team Kenya technical bench ranked the 800m athletes and settled for the final four.

Mutwii said the coaches settled on World 800m champion David Rudisha, 2016 Diamond League Series 800m winner Ferguson Rotich, trials winner Emmanuel Korir and World Under-20 champion Kipyegon Bett.

The men's 800m selection has been hit by controversy right from the trials held June 22-23 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

While announcing the selection criteria for the trials, AK President Jackson Tuwei said they would strictly go for the first three athletes across the line, as head coach Julius Kirwa warned against absenteeism especially in events where Kenya already had two wild cards.

Rudisha, who is also the Olympic champion and World record holder, missed the trials where Korir won, followed by Bett and Saruni, with Rotich finishing fourth. The four were named after the trials but Rudisha was later included on the list, making it five athletes.

Mutwii said the technical bench would decide the final team, but a debate erupted on whether AK should have stuck to the first three rule or disregard it.

Reports went out that Saruni, who was the sacrificial lamb, had been moved to the 4x400m but an AK top brass and coaches meeting on Monday settled on Rudisha, Rotich, Bett and Korir, knocking out Saruni.

Mutwii and middle distance coach Bernard Ouma disclosed that the selection panel was left with no other option after Saruni left camp without permission and failed to pick up calls from both coaches and AK officials.

"Saruni opted to listen to rumours that he had been left out to opting to leave the camp without any communication from AK and the team management," said Mutwii.

"He left camp without permission and went missing and attempts to reach him proved futile," said Ouma. "Deadline for submitting athletes names was Monday midnight hence we were left with no option but replace him."

However, Rudisha on Tuesday said that Saruni deserved to be in the team by virtue of the selection criteria, adding that it's either him or Rotich, who should have made way.

"The rules were set very clear and in advance way before the trials," said Rudisha.

Saruni read mischief in the selection claiming that he had been informed earlier that he wouldn't make the team.

"I used my own ticket to attend trials and nobody will compensate me. I really worked hard to qualify," said Saruni.