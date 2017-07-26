Tanzania: TCU Should Clarify Ban On Varsity Enrollment

opinion

The Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) on Monday issued a notice blacklisting 19 institutions of higher learning and de-listing 75 courses from a cross-section of universities over reasons ranging from not meeting academic requirements to failure to enforce higher learning regulations.

The TCU announcement sent shock waves in academic circles as it came at a time when most of the institutions were working on intakes for the 2017/18 academic year.

Slightly more than 50,000 students who sat their Form Six national examination this year are expected to join university late in September and for many of them now is the time to shop for suitable courses to enroll for.

TCU's decision could stop them from attaining the dreams should the universities they chose be locked out.

It was not surprising therefore that some of the affected institutions were up in arms almost immediately yesterday. They accused TCU of rushing to issue the notice.

TCU, on the other hand, is arguing that the universities were audited in October 2016 after which they were expected to rectify identified shortcomings before the start of 2017.

The commission confirmed that it was handling appeals from universities it did not name and that results would be issued in the first week of August.

It is our view that universities and TCU are apparently reading from different scripts, a worrying trend indeed as the two sides are meant to be the key custodians of higher learning in the country. They need to work together to enhance the quality of learning instead of sending confusing signals about the status of our local universities.

Indeed, TCU should be firm in enforcing standards in our higher learning institutions, but this should be done in a way that does not victimise the institutions or put at risk the reputation of universities.

ENHANCE CHILD PROTECTION

Dar es Salaam is in shock following reports that an 11-year-old Standard Six girl was defiled and later strangled. As of yesterday, two suspects were in police custody helping with investigations.

There are many incidents where children in Tanzania experience violence and abuse. The 2011 Violence against Children in Tanzania report shows that nearly one third of girls and approximately one in seven boys in the country experienced sexual violence prior the age of 18.

The rates are alarming. The Dar es Salaam incident is the latest addition to a worrying trend, which makes it imperative for Tanzania to improve its child safety and protection measures.

More efforts are needed to implement the National Guidelines on Child Protection. Call centres should be set up to enable children to report incidents of violence and abuse.

These can be located in the streets and villages, in the sense of physical offices, as well as where children can make toll-free calls to report a crime. Parents, guardians and teachers should be educated on child safety.

Institutions and organisations should have clear child protection policies and guidelines on interaction between children and adults.

Tough legal measures should be taken against those convicted for child abuse. It is also time the family was strengthened.