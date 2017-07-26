Tanzania: TCU Bars Students' Admission in 19 Higher Learning Institutions

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Commission for Universities bars 19 higher learning institutions from admitting students in the 2017/18 academic year for failure to meet the requirements.

A statement posted on TCU website on Tuesday indicates that the commission also suspended 22 universities from admitting students in 75 courses.

In the statement TCU acting executive secretary Mr Eliuther Mwangeni said the decision was made following an inspection conducted by the commission in a period between September and October last year.

He named some of the universities, which has been barred from admitting students as Ekenford Tanga University, Kenyatta University in Arusha, United African University of Tanzania, International Medical and Technological University (IMTU), University of Bagamoyo and St Francis University College of Health and Allied Sciences.

Others are Archbishop Mihayo University College, Cardinal Rugambwa Memorial University College, Kampala International University Dar es Salaam College, Marian University College and St John University of Tanzania Msalato Centre.

In the list are St John University of Tanzania Marks Centre, St Joseph University College of Engineering and Technology, Theofilo Kisanji, Tumaini University Mbeya Centre and Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College (KCMC).

However, TCU insisted the decision wouldn't affect continuing students.