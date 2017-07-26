Tanzania: 19 Varsities Banned From Admitting First Year Students

THE Commission for Universities has banned 19 colleges and universities from admitting students to any degree courses during the 2017/18 academic year after reports uncovered some shortcomings on their part.

The TCU has also stopped the admission of students to 75 bachelors degree programmes in 2017/18 from 22 varsities and colleges, including the Universities of Dar es Salaam and Dodoma.

The commission's Public Relations Office said the affected institutions are aware of the move though varsities and colleges' spokespersons were not ready to comment on the matter.