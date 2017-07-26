25 July 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 19 Varsities Banned From Admitting First Year Students

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: The Citizen
(file photo)
By Sauli Giliard

THE Commission for Universities has banned 19 colleges and universities from admitting students to any degree courses during the 2017/18 academic year after reports uncovered some shortcomings on their part.

The TCU has also stopped the admission of students to 75 bachelors degree programmes in 2017/18 from 22 varsities and colleges, including the Universities of Dar es Salaam and Dodoma.

The commission's Public Relations Office said the affected institutions are aware of the move though varsities and colleges' spokespersons were not ready to comment on the matter.

More on This

TCU Should Clarify Ban On Varsity Enrollment

The Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) on Monday issued a notice blacklisting 19 institutions of higher learning… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.