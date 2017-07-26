Zimbabwe: Man On the Run After Killing Lover

Police in Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for a Murehwa man who allegedly murdered his lover following a quarrel over an undisclosed matter.

It is alleged that Togarasei Mashumba was responsible for the death of his 40-year-old lover, Annah Kafura, whose body was discovered in a pool of blood by her daughter at her homestead in Bere Village under Chief Mangwende in Murehwa.

Mashonaland East police acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident on Monday and said anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect should report to the nearest police station.

According to police, on July 20 at around 3pm, Tadiwanashe Bonde (13) - who is the deceased's daughter - arrived home from school and saw Mashumba seated in their kitchen hut while her mother was bathing.

It is said on the same day at around 8.00pm, Kafura left her cellphone on the bed and Mashumba took it without her consent. It is alleged that Mashumba went to his homestead and instructed the deceased to follow him and collect her cellphone.

It is reported that Kafura followed the accused but failed to recover the cellphone and she returned home and entered her kitchen hut. Mashumba allegedly followed his lover and sat on the bench in the kitchen while Tadiwanashe went to sleep.

Asst Insp Mwanza said Tadiwanashe told the police that when she left the two in the kitchen hut, they were having a misunderstanding over an undisclosed matter.

It is reported that the next day at around 5:30am, Tadiwanashe woke up and discovered that her mother was missing. She got into the cottage, which is about five metres from the kitchen hut, and found her mother's body lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

Tadiwanashe told her grandfather, Mr Gilbert Bonde (71), who reported the matter to the police . The body was ferried to Murehwa Hospital where it is awaiting a post- mortem.

Asst Insp Mwanza appealed to members of the public to seek counselling from third parties whenever they were involved in misunderstandings and to respect the sanctity of life.