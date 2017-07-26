Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and China are considering cooperating in internet and new media to control cybercrime.

Tanzania said yesterday that it was struggling to protect citizens and businesses against malicious hackers and cyber-criminals.

It hopes that its cooperation with China will curb the vice, the deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Edwin Ngonyani, told a Sino-Tanzanian new media roundtable here.

"The 2015 Cyber Crime Act and Electronic Transactions Act are not that enough to deal with cybercriminals from abroad due to cultural differences," said Mr Ngonyani. "To us, something could be an insult but to them it might be not."

He said Tanzania was in the process of enacting the Personal Data Protection Act to make our cyberspace more secure and protect users.

He said the government had done quite a lot in making sure that the country and its people were safe in the cyberspace and would strive to make cyber environment crime-free. "It is a responsibility of all of us to work together towards enhancement of our systems and protecting information to ensure adequacy and security around cyber infrastructure."