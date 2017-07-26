Photo: New Zimbabwe

Riot cops chase MDC-T supporters in Harare.

Priscilla Chigumba on Tuesday reserved the ruling on the bail application by three MDC-T activists facing charges of murdering a police officer to Wednesday after describing the opposition party's headquarters as a hub of violence.

Darlington Madzonga, Edmore Musvubhi and Barnabas Mwanaka were arrested a fortnight ago after an officer from the Police Reaction Group died of injuries sustained from battles with vendors near Harvest House.

The police claim that the officer was stoned by the three MDC-T activists whom they believe were part of the violent vendors.

But eye witnesses said the deceased officer fell from a police vehicle after the driver had set in motion before he had settled.

Justice Chigumba on Tuesday said Harvest House was now notorious for violence and giving bail to the accused persons who are alleged to have committed the crime at the same place was going to reduce citizen's confidence in the country's justice delivery system.

Whenever there are protests in central Harare, the police raid the opposition party's head office. ZRP officers have in the past camped at the MDC-T HQ situated between 1st street and Angwa Street, literally blocking the road.

The judge also said the bail conditions which the three, through their attorney Tonderai Bhatasara, had proposed were not realistic.

Bhatasara had proposed a $50 bail deposit for each of his clients and for them to report once a month at the nearest police station.

In an interview with reporters after the postponement of the bail hearing, Bhatasara said he was hopeful that his application was going to be granted.

"The court raised a bit of concern about the bail conditions that we had proposed and we are going to attend to that and put what you might want to call a bit stringent conditions, but otherwise I am confident that the bail application will be granted," he said.