Zimbabwe: Former Muridzo Manager On Solo Career

Former Andy Muridzo manager Simbarashe Nornam Nyaunga has released a solo album titled "The Birth" barely two months after he left the Jeeterz Band. Nyaunga left the group after Muridzo appointed another manager Gift Petro.

He, however, said there was no blood between him and his former paymaster as they were planning to release a song together "Pachiraster" soon. The young musician said he decided not to take the contemporary root but he is singing Afro-pop music.

"I have discovered that most people are going the contemporary way but that is not the case with me. I am singing Afro-pop music," he said.

He has already got serious endorsements from some promoters in the United Kingdom.

"When I was Muridzo manager we created a lot opportunities abroad and when I gave them my CD they signed me," he said. The album has songs "Fly", "When I am gone", "Be With Me", "Time To Shine", "Im Sorry", "So Much Pain", "You and Me" among others. Nyaunga said he began his career when he was at high school but was not willing to record.

"I was in the school choir at Mufakose High 1 and we won a number of awards but I didn't want to take it seriously," he said. He met Andy Muridzo when he finished high school and they became friends.

"We did some songs together but we could not record them. When Andy recorded his album he asked me to be his manager," he said.

He has been signed under a record label Lion Music managed by Mr Deen and William Juliet.

Juilet said they were impressed by the music that has an "Akon" feel in it.

"We were impressed to see the young musician taking a different root. Now that he has done well in taking a different direction we decided to have him under our label," she said.

They are assisting him to shoot a video in the US from one of his songs as well as facilitating collaborations with artistes from that side.

"One of the songs will be done here and we are only waiting for his visa to be out. After all that we will facilitate collaboration with one of the musicians from this side," he said.

Juliet hailed Nyaunga for his courage to have a genre that is popular with uptown market.

"Most of these young musicians are taking contemporary music as the only successful genre but Nyaunga has managed to take a different genre," he said.