Goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo is still to come to terms with the Warriors' elimination from the 2018 CHAN tournament and broke down after his missed a penalty in the shoot-out that proved to be the difference at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Black Rhinos 'keeper failed to save any penalty and then missed from the spot.

"As I have always said, I am very sorry to everyone. I normally convert from the spot, but on that particular occasion the Namibian goalkeeper read me well and was able to save the spot kick," he told The Herald.

"I felt very bad realising that I had let everyone down.

"Zimbabweans love football and they deserve to be part of every tournament. So losing, especially the way we did, was bad for the country. The team played well and everyone wanted to kill the game in regulation time, unfortunately, it was not our day and it (the game) ended up going to the dreaded lottery.

"As someone who normally scores from the spot I just thought I would do everything right, but well it was not to be.

"I am still struggling to come to terms with the debacle, but I want to thank Zimbabwean fans for the support they have shown."

It is back to business for log-leaders Black Rhinos who reckon they have benefited from the two-week mid-season break as they take aim at fellow title contenders Ngezi Platinum at Morris Depot tomorrow.

Club secretary-general Camble Sithole said his team will be out to bag maximum points.

"Ngezi Platinum are one of the best teams in the league this season. They are playing purposeful soccer and they can actually go all out to win the league title at the end.

"But, we are also having a dream season," he said.