Zimbabwe: CAPS United Plead for Patience, Support

CAPS United have pleaded with their supporters for patience and support as they focus on defending their title after their Champions League interests ended in the group stages of the tournament.

Makepekepe host Shabanie Mine at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

"All we asking from them is for patience, results will come. We need more support, the results will definitely come," said assistant coach Mark Mathe.

"We looked at ourselves after the How Mine game and we saw that it was more to do with desire and aggression which lacked on that day.

"We went back to the drawing board and we are ready for this game.

"As champions we have to continue working hard because every team is out to beat us. There are no longer easy games for us.

"Our focus is on Shabanie, they have done very well, posted some good results and we are not underestimating them.

"We are at home and have to use the home advantage."

The club has been battling with injuries to key players such as goalkeeper Edmore "Zikeeper" Sibanda, midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike and forward Leonard Tsipa.

The club has begun the process to identify some players they expect to fill the gaps that will be left by players who are moving to foreign leagues. Forward Abbas Amidu has joined Egyptian club Smouha, while Ronald Pfumbidzai is at Bloemfontein Celtic.

Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo is also on the verge of sealing a deal with a Tunisian club. CAPS United are expecting at least four players to leave the club this mid-season.

"Obviously, internally we are doing something. We expected what is happening to happen and there is something that we are doing about the situation.

"Currently we have five central defenders and a goalkeeper, who we are looking at, but it is an internal issue so I cannot say much at the moment," he said.