26 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Bok Prop Joins Pumas As Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

World-cup winning Springbok prop CJ van der Linde has signed as forwards coach for the Pumas for the duration of the 2017 Currie Cup season.

The 36-year-old Van der Linde retired from professional rugby after the 2015/16 season with French Top 14 side Montpellier but remained in the set-up as scrum coach.

Van der Linde, who made 75 appearances for the Boks and was an integral part of the team which won the 2007 World Cup, will now replace Hein Kriek at the Pumas.

Kriek has been given an early release to take up an opportunity to join the coaching staff of the Czech National Rugby Union under Director of Rugby Phil Pretorius.

Van der Linde said that he was happy to be back in South Africa.

"It is great to be back in my own country and to work with quality people at the Pumas. I'm looking forward to the opportunity," said Van der Linde.

He added that he was excited to work with head coach Brent Janse van Rensburg again, whom he played under and coached with at the Eastern Province Kings.

"I was very impressed with Brent's way of coaching and managing the programme at the Kings. It's exciting to be able to work with him again," Van der Linde said.

Janse van Rensburg said that Van der Linde brings a wealth of international experience with him.

"Having coached with him before, I know what huge value he can add. He is very sound both technically and in character. We warmly welcome him to the Pumas family," said Janse van Rensburg.

The Pumas got off to an excellent start in the Currie Cup Premier Division this past weekend, defeating the Golden Lions 43-36 in a bonus-point victory at Mbombela Stadium. This Saturday, the Mpumalanga side will face the Sharks in Durban.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Cybercrimes Bill Threatens Our Freedom

The Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill will affect every internet user in South Africa - but at 139 pages long, there's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.