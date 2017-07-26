Photo: John Nditi/Daily News

Tanzania People's Defence Forces soldiers in Morogoro Region, Tabu Rashid and Hamis Mohamed, donate blood on Heroes Day.

TANZANIA People's Defence Force (TPDF) celebrated the Heroes Day differently in Dar es Salaam yesterday, giving free health services to citizens and cleaning the environment.

The Day is traditionally marked on every July 25 to honour soldiers who fought for the country.

Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) General Venance Mabeyo was the chief guest at this year's celebrations.

CDF Mabeyo said through the celebrations, the country honours soldiers who fought in various wars, saying the army had decided this year to engage wananchi through provision of health services at the Heroes Grounds, Mnazi Mmoja, and cleaning various areas, including the market places.

"We have been traditionally marking this day through parades, putting shield and spear but we said to ourselves, let us this year dedicate the Day to offering services to citizens," the CDF said.

Health services that TPDF provided yesterday included blood testing on non-communicable diseases like blood pressure and hepatitis as well as communicable diseases like HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases.

TPDF's Head of Treatment Department, Colonel Nico Mringo said that the force was normally collecting blood from donors for Ocean Road Cancer Institute.

He said donations remain insufficient, with many patients still in need of blood, urging people voluntarily donate blood or undergo frequent health checkups.

One of the citizens, Kessi Kileo who was lucky to benefit from the health services appreciated the army for its generosity.

"I am glad to have received this chance to know more about my health status. I advise people to head media adverts and come for the services" said Kileo.