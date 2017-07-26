26 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe Admits 'Sleepless Nights' As Sons Go Wild in SA... Suspects 'Evil Spirits'

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has reportedly admitted that her two sons - Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine - have become wild and have taken to beer binges and drugs.

According to NewsDay, Grace said that her two sons were giving her "sleepless nights".

The Mugabe sons made headlines recently after they were evicted from a luxury apartment block in Johannesburg's affluent Sandton area because of their "unacceptable behavior".

The boys had been renting a luxury apartment at The Regent apartment hotel, in Morningside, Sandton.

"The boys were usually up during the night partying with different ladies, drinking and smoking," one unnamed resident was quoted as saying at the time.

"There were almost daily complaints by other tenants about the noise coming from apartment 601 (the Mugabes' apartment)."

'I've turned to God for wisdom'

Grace, who spoke during her sister's birthday party in Shamva over the weekend, claimed that demons were at play, destroying children everywhere, a New Zimbabwe.com report said.

"Nowadays there are spirits attacking our children. The spirit of drinking, drug abuse and doing other abnormal things way beyond their age," the First lady was quoted as saying.

"I am telling you because the behaviour of children does not matter if they are the president's children or not. All children are mischievous these days.

Grace urged parents not to give up on their children when they became wild, but to soldier on and have faith in God, New Zimbabwe said.

"I have turned to God for wisdom. I ask the Lord for intervention and pray everyday when I wake up," Grace said.

Grace's sons relocated to South Africa from Harare and Dubai earlier this year.

