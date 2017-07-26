25 July 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Calendar for Interclubs Knockout Stages Amended

Tagged:

Related Topics

The CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on Thursday, 20 July 2017, among other decisions amended the calendar for the knockout stages of the Total CAF Champions League 2017 and Total CAF Confederation Cup 2017.

For the quarter-finals of the two competitions, the first leg will take place on the weekend of 15-17 September 2017 with second leg on the weekend 22-24 September 2017.

Previously, the quarters were fixed for 8-10 September 2017 (first leg) and 15-17 September 2017 (second leg).

The first leg of the semi-final remains unchanged, the weekend of 29 September - 1 October 2017, but the second leg has been prolonged to the weekend of 20-22 October 2017, instead of the previous dates, 13-15 October 2017.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the final of the two competitions remain same.

Quarter-finals: 15-17 September 2017 (First leg)

22-24 September 2017 (Second leg)

Semi-finals: 29 September - 1 October 2017 (First leg)

20-22 October 2017 (Second leg)

CL Final: 27-29 October 2017 (First leg)

3-5 November 2017 (Second leg)

CC Final: 17-19 November 2017 (First leg)

24-26 November 2017 (Second leg)

Africa

From Earthship Homes to Luxury Eco-Houses, Sustainable Living Gains Ground

Luxury home buyers - and low-end ones - are now looking for green features, from solar panels to water harvesting Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.