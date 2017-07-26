Africa: Calendar for Interclubs Knockout Stages Amended

The CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on Thursday, 20 July 2017, among other decisions amended the calendar for the knockout stages of the Total CAF Champions League 2017 and Total CAF Confederation Cup 2017.

For the quarter-finals of the two competitions, the first leg will take place on the weekend of 15-17 September 2017 with second leg on the weekend 22-24 September 2017.

Previously, the quarters were fixed for 8-10 September 2017 (first leg) and 15-17 September 2017 (second leg).

The first leg of the semi-final remains unchanged, the weekend of 29 September - 1 October 2017, but the second leg has been prolonged to the weekend of 20-22 October 2017, instead of the previous dates, 13-15 October 2017.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the final of the two competitions remain same.

Quarter-finals: 15-17 September 2017 (First leg)

22-24 September 2017 (Second leg)

Semi-finals: 29 September - 1 October 2017 (First leg)

20-22 October 2017 (Second leg)

CL Final: 27-29 October 2017 (First leg)

3-5 November 2017 (Second leg)

CC Final: 17-19 November 2017 (First leg)

24-26 November 2017 (Second leg)