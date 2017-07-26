Sudan: Commander of 5th Infantry Division - Sudan Is Country for All Its Sons

Geinina — The Commander of the 5th Infantry Division, General, Gamar Eddin Mohammed Fadl Al-mola has stated that Sudan is a country for all its sons, affirming the necessity for resorting to wisdom and channeling energies towards building and reconstruction.

General, Fadl Al-mola addressing celebration of handing over of the military equipment of Sudan Liberation Army Movement (SLAM), Resistance Movement Union, to the Military Intelligence. Tuesday, in Genina, referred to the pots woven against the country that aims at destabilizing security and exploiting the vast resources of the country.

He pointed out that the armed forces that have defended the homeland throughout its history will remain cohesive and strong to confront any enemy lurking at the homeland and the citizen.

The Head of the Military Intelligence Division of the 15th Infantry Division, Lt. Colonel, Musa Ismail Musa has revealed that the movement delivered a large number of its equipment to the armed forces including seven vehicles, three AK-9s, four 60/75 guns, twenty-four rifles, and large quantities of ammunition.