25 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Commander of 5th Infantry Division - Sudan Is Country for All Its Sons

Tagged:

Related Topics

Geinina — The Commander of the 5th Infantry Division, General, Gamar Eddin Mohammed Fadl Al-mola has stated that Sudan is a country for all its sons, affirming the necessity for resorting to wisdom and channeling energies towards building and reconstruction.

General, Fadl Al-mola addressing celebration of handing over of the military equipment of Sudan Liberation Army Movement (SLAM), Resistance Movement Union, to the Military Intelligence. Tuesday, in Genina, referred to the pots woven against the country that aims at destabilizing security and exploiting the vast resources of the country.

He pointed out that the armed forces that have defended the homeland throughout its history will remain cohesive and strong to confront any enemy lurking at the homeland and the citizen.

The Head of the Military Intelligence Division of the 15th Infantry Division, Lt. Colonel, Musa Ismail Musa has revealed that the movement delivered a large number of its equipment to the armed forces including seven vehicles, three AK-9s, four 60/75 guns, twenty-four rifles, and large quantities of ammunition.

Sudan

U.S. Calls for Accountability in Darfur's Jebel Marra

The US Embassy in Khartoum has voiced its "concern about the alarming malnutrition rates and deteriorating humanitarian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.