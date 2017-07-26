Sudan: State Minister for Council of Ministers Commends SARCS Support to War-Affected Areas

Khartoum — State Minister for Council of Ministers, Tareq Tawfiq has lauded the Saudi Arabian Red Crescent Society(SARCS)'s contributions to reconstruction of the areas hit by war and natural disasters.

This came when the State Minister received in his Office, Tuesday, with Director of SARCS's International Relations Department, H.H. Prince Abdalla bin Faisal where aspects of cooperation between Saudi Red Crescent Society and the Sudan Red Crescent Society were discussed.

The State Minister heard briefing on SRCS efforts , coordination with its Sudanese counterpart and progress of work at Kig Abdalla bin Abdul-Aziz Village in Gezira State.