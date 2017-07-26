Central Africa: Chairman of Council of States Underlines Sudan Concern With Great Lakes Forum

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Council of States and Chairman of the Great Lakes Forum , Dr Omer Suleiman called for necessary of placing more attention to issues of terrorism, human trafficking , human rights and climate change.

Receiving the Secretary-General of the Group of Great Lakes Countries, Prosper Higro, Tuesday, Dr Suleiman asserted Sudan concern with the Great Lakes Public Forum and the role being played by the Forum in serving population of the region, empowering parliaments to enact the necessary legislations, and sponsoring activities of civil society organizations for raising awareness to achieve transparency and combating corruption.

The Secretary-General of Group of Great Lakes States, on his part, underscored importance of giving issues of democracy, good governance, combating corruption , human rights and illegal uses of natural resources top priority.

He pointed out that the Group's General Secretariat would dispatch fact-finding committees to member countries plagued with conflicts such as Central African Republic(CAR), South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC).

Prosper added elections would be held in four member states during the coming period of this year and the Group plans to send observers to monitor the voting processes in these countries.