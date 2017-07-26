The Law Society of Zimbabwe said the new constitution is their product which was plagiarized by the Constitutional Parliamentary Committee (COPAC) without acknowledging.

Zimbabwe crafted a new constitution during the tenure of the unity government of Zanu PF and two MDC formations.

The government in 2009 set up COPAC comprising representatives from the three political parties to oversee the constitution making process.

Douglas Mwonzora of the MDC-T, Zanu PF's Paul Mangwana and Edward Mukosi of the other MDC shared the COPAC chairmanship responsibilities.

The constitution was adopted through a referendum after almost five years due to contestations which emanated from different political ideologies.

Addressing journalists at a media cocktail in Harare recently, Misheck Hugwe the Law Society of Zimbabwe President, said COPAC lifted their ideas without acknowledging.

"You might want to know that we came up with a draft constitution in the run up to the new constitution making process and to a very large extent our draft was used by the ultimate drafters of the final national constitution all be it without that much of acknowledging," said Hugwe.

Hugwe said they were, however, not annoyed by COPAC's actions of not crediting their ideas, but instead "we" took pride in being the brains behind the document which is now the supreme law of the land.

"But it is not really about acknowledgement .We played our part and those who were involved know that the Law Society of Zimbabwe was heavily involved and we derive satisfaction from the fact that we were heavily involved and we continue to be heavily involved in legislative reform," Hugwe said.

Mangwana said they were not obligated to acknowledge any one who contributed towards the crafting of the new constitution.

"There were many drafts which came from various stakeholders, including Law Society of Zimbabwe and there was no obligation to acknowledge anyone because everyone contributed.

"It is not a PhD thesis which requires acknowledgements. It is a people's constitution into which everyone put his or her input," said Mangwana.