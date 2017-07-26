Tanzania: ATCL Readies to Extend Wings to Burundi

AIR Tanzania is ready to take on established rivals airlines flying to Bujumbura as it finalizes preparations to fly to the Burundi capital city from next month.

The Director General of the state owned airline company, Mr Ladislaus Matinde said they were optimistic the new Bujumbura -Dar es Salaam route to be introduced would earn the state-owned carrier a slice in the Burundi airspace market share.

"We will go to the Burundi airspace market strategically targeting passengers flying to Dar es Salaam and other domestic destinations from other parts of the world," he told the 'Daily News' in an interview.

ATCL will launch flights to Bujumbura from Dar es Salaam via Kigoma next month to compete with established airlines such as Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines which fly to the capital city of the East African Community member state.

He said they would be prepared for the challenges in the Burundi market due to stiff competition from rivals. Mr Matinde said ATCL will start flights to Burundi pending the arrival of the new aircraft, Dash 8 - Q400 airline expected to jet in anytime next month.

Some handing over logistics will be finalised soon after aviation experts inspect the new aircraft if it meets flight standards.

He said currently ATCL flights fly to 11 destinations namely Kilimanjaro, Tabora, Mwanza, Mbeya, Songea, Mtwara, Bukoba, Dodoma, Zanzibar, Arusha and Kigoma.

He said with the coming of new aircrafts, the company seeks to expand into new destinations within and outside the country.

Presenting the budget estimates for 2017/18, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Professor Makame said the government will next year purchase two aircraft, bombardier CS 300 with capacity of 127 passengers.

Another aircraft, Boeing 787 Dreamliner with capacity of 262 will follow.