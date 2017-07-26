Tanzania: Ndugai Keeps Mum On Expelled CUF Legislators

Dodoma — NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai has remained silent over the fate of embattled Civic United Front (CUF) legislators, saying he was still contemplating the appropriate move.

"The decision to expel members is subject to internal rules of political parties because each party has own procedures," a statement from the Speaker's office here yesterday said of the eight CUF Members of Parliament (MPs) who have reportedly been stripped of their memberships.

According to the statement, the Speaker was still reflecting on the best decision on the eight MPs whom the opposition party has stripped of membership, losing qualification to the august House as a result.

CUF recently ejected the eight MPs and two ward councillors from its membership over indiscipline charges. Loss of membership to political parties disqualifies MPs from the lawmaking house.

CUF National Chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba and his acting Secretary General Magdalena Sakaya announced the expulsion of Severina Silvanus Mwijage, Saum Heri Sakala, Salma Mohamed Mwassa and Riziki Shahari Ngwali from the party.

Other evictees are Raisa Abdallah Mussa, Miza Bakari Haji, Hadja Salum Ally and Halima Ali Mohamed.

They both stand accused of sabotaging the party during the January 2017 by-elections. It's alleged that contrary to section 83 (4 and 5) of CUF Constitution, the expelled members defamed and humiliated the party chairman, deputy secretary general and the party management.

They also allowed opposition Chadema to act as the official spokesperson of CUF. It was not immediately established whether the fired members had sought court intervention. CUF had been in a series of dispute since the 2015 general election when Prof Lipumba controversially relinquished his leadership powers in the party.

But, after election, the globally renowned economist made a u-turn, assuming his chairmanship and plunging the party into conflicts which have so far divided CUF into Lipumba and Maalim Seif (CUF Secretary General Seif Sharif Hamad) factions.

Mr Ndugai yesterday acknowledged receipt of an official letter from Prof Lipumba and Ms Sakaya who doubles as Kaliua MP, regarding the party's decision on the expulsion of its ten members, including eight lawmakers.

Standing Orders of the National Assembly requires members to be either nominated by the President or elected and fielded by registered political parties. Mr Ndugai will deliver a verdict soonest, a statement added. This is not the first time CUF has fired its members.

In 2012, the CUF National Governing Council expelled Wawi Legislator Hamad Rashid Mohamed but the High Court temporarily suspended the decision.