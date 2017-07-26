press release

The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has hailed the dismantling of a clandestine drug laboratory in Dobsonville, Soweto, and the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect as a significant victory on the availability and selling of drugs in the area.

A multi-disciplinary operation between the Western Cape Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence pounced unannounced on Tuesday and to close down a multi-million illicit drug manufacturing laboratory loaded with drug manufacturing chemicals and related equipment.

The criminal operation was under the Hawks radar for over a month after it was that the mandrax drugs that were being manufactured were allegedly becoming a menace in the Western Cape and other parts of the country.

Members swooped at a house in Dobsonville and arrested a suspect. The team continued to Orlando East whereby a large quantity of mandrax tablets were found hidden inside the boot of a car packed and ready for circulation. Two suspects were immediately arrested, however after detailed interviews they were released as they were not linked to the drugs.

Acting National Head, Lieutenant General Matakata applauded the co-operation demonstrated by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence members in fighting serious organised crime in the country.

"We will continue to punch holes in the criminal underworld. Our collaboration with the other law enforcement agencies are sure yielding good results and this should undoubtedly will send a profound message to organised crime syndicates that we are serious to face them head on. We were not mincing our words when we committed to turn the tide, this are the results and we mean business.

"I salute our members who worked in the belly of the enemy at all times in the danger of life, may their good work lead to other successful operation in the country", General Matakata added.

Meanwhile, the suspect will appear at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Thursday, 27 July 2017. Investigations continue and more arrests cannot be ruled out. The correct value of the drugs and chemicals seized during operation will be determined later.