Tanzania: Stiegler's Power Project to 'Stimulate Economic Growth'

THE Permanent Secretary in the Vice-President's Office, Prof Faustin Kamuzora, has defended implementation of Stiegler's Power Project, saying it is a catalyst for protecting environment and will stimulate national economic growth.

Critics of the project say execution of the giant power project will undermine efforts directed towards protection of environment in the Rufiji Basin and River.

But Professor Kamuzora argued to the contrary, telling a meeting of researchers, experts and Iringa and Morogoro regional administrators that implementation of the project will not only contribute to getting a permanent solution to the nagging power crisis, but it will also add to the protection of game in Ruaha Reserve and there will be sustainable flow of water to Mtera and Kidatu power projects.

Tanzania faces a huge shortage of power, he said adding that completion of projects of this nature will, to a large extent, help in stabilisation of power supply, protection of game and other creatures living near those projects.

The PS said: "We do not want to go back to the old days. This is one of the global admirable projects for protecting living creatures in the world, unearthing unknown creatures and for researches on ecological system and biodiversity."

He asked researchers to publish their works especially on Kihansi Project, arguing that not much information is available on the project. Published works will make researchers known to the world, he said.

The PS added that dams that are well preserved could help in getting sustainable water supply and other social benefits.

He thanked participants in Kihansi Project. Researchers on Kihansi Project reported that despite the success registered in the implementation of the project, the unique Kihansi frogs are still threatened by predators and diseases.

Kihansi Project is supervised by the National Environment and Management Council (NEMC)