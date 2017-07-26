Cameroon: Air Transport - Officials Take Refresher Course

The aviation personnel from some African countries are taking a course on Dangerous Goods Safety Oversight.

Aviation officials from some African countries have begun taking a five-day course on Dangerous Goods Safety Oversight. The onsite training programme was officially opened in Yaounde, Monday July 24, 2017, by the Deputy Director General of the Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA), Allabira Mamadou. The course which seeks to permit participants gain insight on best practices in safety oversight management, is organized by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), in collaboration with the Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority and the Singapore Aviation Academy.

According to the AFCAC Director of Security, Papa Atoumane Fall, the programme is worthwhile considering that passengers have to move with their goods - dangerous ones inclusive, in an emerging challenging security context. He said the training is expected to up the skills of aviation personnel so that they can easily and tactfully handle transportation of dangerous goods, especially when such commodities are to be carried on commercial planes.

We learned aviation safety experts will drill participants on dangerous goods audit and process inspection, surveillance planning, passenger public awareness, dangerous goods accident and incident, as well as granting approvals and exemption. The course will also touch on dangerous goods legislative framework and certification process for granting operations specification for transport of dangerous goods by air.

The participants, amongst them dangerous goods inspectors, flight operation inspectors and airport fire-fighters are from African countries in the likes of Central African Republic, The Gambia, Côte D'Ivoire, Sudan and Cameroon. At the end of the training, it is expected that participants will be apt to establish the country's Dangerous Goods Safety Oversight programme. States are required to have inspection and enforcement procedures to ensure that dangerous goods are being carried in compliance with the requirements.