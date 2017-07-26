Cameroon: Road Accidents - More Children Are Victims

The growing use of commercial motorcycles and hawking are to blame.

With limited infrastructures, children work, play or live on the road, and this exposure, along with other risk factors inherent to childhood, makes them particularly vulnerable in traffic. Some become accident victims as pedestrians, bicycle riders, motorcyclists and vehicle passengers, because the road environment is rarely developed with consideration for their needs.

In Cameroon like in other countries of the world many lives are lost to road accidents. About 12 people are victims of road accidents in a day, averaging 4,700 victims nationwide every year since 2010. Some 7,000 people are estimated to be wounded and disabled in road accidents with a projected FCFA 200 billion loss in 2015. FCFA 100 billion was lost to road accidents in 2008. The information was disclosed in Douala during a recent seminar by the safety coalition, Coaliroute. The Cameroon Association for the Defence of Victims of Accident (CADVA) notes that a considerable portion of those dying or injured in road traffic accidents are children.

Within the framework of its child programme, CADVA is raising awareness among public and para-public authorities on the necessity of adequate road safety policies and regulations that will help reduce the rate of children involved in road accidents and road-related injuries among children in Douala. The aim is to better inform and educate children on road risks as well as raise public authorities and policy-makers awareness on the necessity of adequate road safety regulations that protect children.

Considering that summer vacation is a period when many children use the road as playground, hawk groundnuts, kola nuts or oranges or to travel to other areas, such a safety activity is necessary. Almost every week in the economic capital children are victims of road accidents, most especially with the growing use of commercial motorcycles.